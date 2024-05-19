Home

JMM, Congress ‘Know Nothing’ About Development; INDIA Bloc Allies Out To ‘Steal’ Public Wealth: PM’s Scathing Charge In Jamshedpur

PM Modi also trained guns on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress scion of opposing India’s wealth creators and projecting them as enemies of the State.

rime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, its ruling partner in Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and other INDIA bloc allies, claiming that the opposition parties “know nothing” about development and are only out to “steal” public wealth.

“The Congress and the JMM know nothing about development. All that they can do is to speak aloud lies everywhere, over and over again. Their ulterior motive is to grab the humble assets of the poor or steal them in the name of wealth redistribution,” Modi alleged while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Steel City, Jamshedpur.

He claimed the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners want to “snatch” reservations guaranteed for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

“They hurl abuses at Modi every day. Can’t they think of anything beyond this? Their true faces have been unmasked before the country today,” PM Modi said.

Will return every cent ‘looted’ from people

The Prime Minister attacked Jharkhand’s ruling Congress-JMM alliance over the cash seizure from the house of a domestic help of sitting minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam’s aide, alleging that the leaders of both these parties have looted and “pillaged” Jharkhand at “every opportunity”.

“The leaders of the Congress and the JMM have amassed black money at the expense of the poor. They have pillaged Jharkhand and looted the people at every opportunity. The Congress is the mother of corruption. Sadly, when we talk about Jharkhand these days, piles and piles of currency notes flash before our eyes,” he said, and vowed to return every cent allegedly “looted” by Opposition leaders.

“The JMM indulged in a land scam in Jharkhand. They usurped the land of poor tribals and those owned by the army. The mountains of notes being recovered from their houses are your money. Modi is retrieving the money that these dishonest people stole and hoarded. I am not doing this to put the recovered money in the government’s treasury. I will return every cent of it to the people who are the rightful owners of the stolen money. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi targeting India’s wealth creators

Modi also trained guns on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress scion of opposing India’s wealth creators and projecting them as enemies of the State.

“The Congress considers our entrepreneurs and wealth creators as enemies. Their leaders openly attack businessmen and corporates who do not give them money. They are not bothered about our industries or the welfare of our youth,” the PM claimed.

“Their ‘Shehzada’ keeps opposing business houses, businessmen, and investors. Which businessman will go and invest in the states they rule after being roundly abused? What will happen to the youth of these states? Many investors told me that they were unwilling to put their money in these states as the ruling parties were opposed to their practices and wealth creation. They are being abused and insulted. Most of our investors and wealth creators assume that since the Shehzada (Rahul) harbours such views against them, their partners would also see them in a negative light,” PM Modi added.

‘Shehzada’ fled Wayanad to Rae Bareli

Claiming that the Congress only caters to “one family”, Modi said Rahul “fled” Wayanad (the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha) to Raebareli, playing on the emotion around it being his mother’s seat.

“The Congress’ Shehzada fled Wayanad to contest Raebareli in the ongoing elections. He is going to people, playing up emotions around Raebareli and how it was his mother’s seat. Even an 8-year-old child would know better than to call his school his father’s even if the latter studied in the same school. Jharkhand has to be saved from such parties that only serve families and not people,” PM Modi said.

Rae Bareli will be among the hotly contested seats in the fifth phase, with the BJP vowing to give the Congress a run for its money in its stronghold. Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli, is pitted against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

