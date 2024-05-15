NationalPolitics

‘PoK Belongs To India And We Will Take It’: Amit Shah; Highlights Impact Of Abrogation Of Article 370 On J&K

Amit Shah highlighted the difference between the situation in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the current scenario in PoK. He emphasized that while peace has been restored in Kashmir, PoK is now witnessing protests and slogans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and it would be taken back if the BJP-led NDA returns to govt at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah highlighted the difference between the situation in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the current scenario in PoK. He emphasized that while peace has been restored in Kashmir, PoK is now witnessing protests and echoes of Azaadi slogans. Shah noted the shift in dynamics, stating that the same slogans and actions seen in Kashmir previously are now prevalent in PoK.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, “Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it.”

“Isn’t Pak-occupied Kashmir ours? Mani Shankar Aiyar and Farooq Abdullah used to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb so we should not speak about Pak-occupied Kashmir. Rahul baba, Mamata didi, no matter how scared you are, Pak-occupied Kashmir is ours and we will take it back,” Shah said.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said, “Mamata didi, Congress, the syndicate used to ask us not to remove Article 370. When I asked them in Parliament they said that rivers of blood will flow. This is PM Modi’s government. After five years, let alone rivers of blood no one even dared to light a fire.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir into the rest of India,” he added.

Amit Shah hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the CAA and “taking out rallies in support of infiltrators” to appease her vote bank. He said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo came to power on the promise of a government for “Maa, Maati, Manush” but was now catering to “Mullah, Madrasa and Mafia”.

“The TMC came to power on the slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’. However, their focus has now shifted to ‘Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia’. The Imams here are paid an honorarium but the priests and keepers of temples get nothing. While there are no obstacles to Tazias (procession of Muslim mourners on Muharram), there are regular roadblocks to taking out immersion processions on Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Should this be allowed to continue,” Shah said.

He also slammed Mamata Banerjee for spurning the invite to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and said, “Despite receiving a formal invitation, she did not attend the inauguration ceremony (at the Ram temple) to appease a certain vote bank. You (people) are not her vote bank, the infiltrators are. She is scared of rubbing her vote bank the wrong way.”

Also accusing the chief minister of spreading falsehoods over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said she was ‘misleading’ people on the central legislation that is aimed at granting asylum and permanent residency to immigrant minority settlers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.






