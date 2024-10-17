Pokemon GO Welcomes Bollywood Favorites Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh as Brand Faces in India

Pokemon GO, one of the leading augmented reality mobile games by Niantic, is thrilled to announce Bollywood’s favourite couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as the brand ambassadors for India. Known for their charm, warmth, and deep-rooted connection to Indian culture, the couple is set to bring their unique energy to Pokemon GO’s growing fan base in the country.

Genelia Deshmukh, an avid Pokemon GO player made a special appearance at the ‘Pokemon Festivities‘ celebrations in Mumbai where Pikachu wearing a saree made its first appearance, to highlight the cultural collaboration and her connection to the game. Known for her family-centric values and advocacy for blending tradition with modernity, Genelia is excited about this unique partnership with Pokemon GO.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer, The Pokemon Company; Pikachu; Genelia Deshmukh; Yuki Kawamura, Sr. Director, Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects, Niantic

“As a mom and a proud Indian, the ‘Festival of Light’ event is a beautiful blend of tradition and technology. It’s incredible to see Pokemon GO celebrate Indian culture in such a fun and engaging way, with characters like Pikachu wearing a saree! Pokemon has always been special to me, and Pikachu is also both my kid’s favourite Pokemon. Seeing it in a saree is a wonderful experience and being able to share this joy with my family and the world through such an innovative approach is truly exciting,” says Genelia.

Riteish Deshmukh echoed her excitement, adding, “As someone who loves technology and gaming, being part of the Pokemon GO family feels like a natural fit. Playing this game for so long since it came to India in 2016 and now associating with the brand to promote it truly thrills me as it not only encourages fun but also keeps our cultural heritage alive in such an interactive way.”

Yuki Kawamura, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects, Niantic also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Riteish and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh to the Pokemon GO family. Their deep connection with Indian culture and passion for gaming makes them the perfect ambassadors. We’re always striving to create experiences that resonate with our diverse player base, and with this unique celebration, we’re bringing a special piece of Indian heritage to our global platform.”

As part of their ambassadorship, fans can look forward to special videos featuring Riteish and Genelia sharing their experiences with Pokemon GO.

Additionally, Pokemon GO is hosting exciting Festival of Lights celebrations, including a special event in Bengaluru on November 3, 2024, at Phoenix Marketcity, where Pikachu will appear in a saree, alongside surprises and giveaways for Trainers.

A sweepstake on Instagram will also offer two lucky winners from India a chance to attend the Pokemon GO City Safari in Sao Paulo.

This partnership not only underscores the couple’s appeal but also highlights Pokemon GO’s commitment to cultural localization in India, making gaming experiences more meaningful for its diverse player base. In September 2023, Niantic also added Hindi language support to the game strengthening its commitment to promote inclusivity, encourage engagement, and enable more players to embark on their Pokemon GO adventures.

About Niantic

Niantic builds augmented reality technology that powers the real-world metaverse. Our Lightship platform is the world’s first scaled AR platform, enabling developers around the world to create AR experiences for phones and eventually AR glasses. Lightship is also the foundation for Niantics hit games, including Pokemon GO, Pikmin Bloom and Peridot.

For more information, visit nianticlabs.com and @nianticlabs.