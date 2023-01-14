Home

Polar Bear Or Mountain Goat? Answer To The Viral Video Is Right Here | Watch

Viral Video: When we look around, we can see people of different sizes and shapes. Some are tall, some are medium height, some have extra muscles, and some are not that sturdy. Also, the environment and the geography of an area play a crucial role in deciding the anatomy and the structure of humans. Similar is the case with wildlife. Researchers have found that African elephants are larger as compared to their Asiatic relatives.

A video is going viral on social media showing a huge, white mountain goat. At first look, it looks like a polar bear, but its horns are revealed after a few frames and the user who has posted the video has also described the animal in the caption which goes like this: “Huge muscular mountain goat seen in forest”.

Huge muscular mountain goat seen in forest 😳 pic.twitter.com/9gdCMgpvCK — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 8, 2023

The mountain goat, also known as the Rocky Mountain goat, is endemic to mountainous areas of western North America and is commonly seen on cliffs and ice.



