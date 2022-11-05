Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Police Case Filed Against Woman Who Was Driving Car

Cyrus Mistry Accident: According to police, the doctor has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Cyrus Mistry Accident: Police Case Filed Against Woman Who Was Driving Car
Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 this year.

Mumbai: In a latest development to the Cyrus Mistry car crash that killed the former Tata Sons Chairman, a police case has been filed against top Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole who was driving the car. According to police, the doctor has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 this year.

Mistry’s Mercedes car was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole and the businessman was seated in the back at the time of the accident.

The case was filed after the police recorded the statement of Anahita’s husband Darius Pandole in the matter. Last month, Darius Pandole, who survived the car crash, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital.

“Kasa police filed a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, against Anahita Pandole, who was driving during accident. Case filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole’s statement,” Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil said.

According to Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU and is undergoing treatment.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 5:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 6:03 PM IST





