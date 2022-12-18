HomeNationalPolice Describe Jaipur Man Who Cut Aunt Into Pieces
Police Describe Jaipur Man Who Cut Aunt Into Pieces

Anuj used Google Maps to dispose of the body by carrying the parts in a suitcase and a bucket to dump them in the forest.

‘Crafty And Psycho’: Police Describe Jaipur Man Who Cut Aunt Into Pieces

Jaipur murder: Speaking about the 32-year-old man named Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das who allegedly murdered his 64-year-old aunt and chopped her body into 10 pieces in Jaipur, the police said, “He did this over trivial quarrels. It shows he’s a psycho,” adding that Anuj used Google Maps to dispose of the body by carrying the parts in a suitcase and a bucket to dump them in the forest.

“The accused is around 32 years old and had done BTech. He was associated with one Hare Krishna Movement since 2013 and was working with ISKCON until recently,” said Virendra Kulin, SHO, Vidhyadhar Nagar Police Station.

“The way in which he used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts shows he’s crafty. A probe reveals he did this over trivial quarrels and it shows that he’s a psycho. He’s crafty and psycho,” said Virendra Kulin, SHO, Vidhyadhar Nagar Police Station.

Anuj Sharma allegedly killed his aunt, chopped her body parts into pieces, and dumped them at different places near the Delhi highway. The accused, after killing his aunty, informed the police that she was missing and also started looking for her along with other relatives.

However, police got suspicious of him and interrogated him, following which he revealed that he bludgeoned his aunt to death with a hammer on December 11.




Published Date: December 18, 2022





