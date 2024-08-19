Home

News

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Live: Police Did Not Investigate Incident Properly, Says Victim’s Mother

live

Hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: The mother of a trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accused the Kolkata police of not investigating the matter properly. She also alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to stop the growing protests across the state against the horrific crime. “She (Banerjee) said the culprits would be arrested as soon as possible, but only one person has been held. I am sure more people in the hospital are involved. I think the chief minister is trying to stop the protests. That’s why police enforced prohibitory orders today to stop the assembly of protestors,” the victim’s mother told the reporters.

Meanwhile, in a rerun of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Braving intermittent rains, women of all ages and backgrounds assembled in several areas such as Jadavpur, Garia, Behala Parnashree, Khanna, Lake Town, and other city locations, and raised slogans – “We want justice”.











