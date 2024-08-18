Home

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Live: Police Issue Prohibitory Orders Around RG Kar Hospital

Doctors and medical students hold a protest in Jaipur against the rape and murder of the woman resident doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors in Delhi stage a protest against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital. (ANI Photo)

RG College Rape-Murder Case: The Kolkata Police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday, 18 August. In an order released on Saturday by the Commissioner of Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal, it was stated that rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas, demonstrations, and the unlawful assembly of five or more persons are prohibited in the specified area of Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has revoked the transfer of 42 doctors 24 hours after it issued the order. According to the reports, the recall order followed an intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There were allegations that the transfers were targeted at faculty members who protested the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at a state-run hospital.

