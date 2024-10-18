Home

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police issues guidelines ahead of half marathon. Check routes to avoid, diversion points

New Delhi: In view of the Delhi Half Marathon to be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20, 2024 (Sunday), Delhi police have issued traffic restrictions that include the list of routes commuters need to avoid. The national capital is set to host the iconic Half Marathon on 20th October 2024, with over 35,000 participants expected. The marathon will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 04:45 AM.

The marathon will follow these routes: HALF MARATHON OPEN (1/2/3/4 WAVES) & POLICE CUP-21.087KM (FROM 05:00 AM) Start from JLN Stadium Complex-T/R Bhisham Pitamaha Marg – T/L Lodhi Road – U/Turn on Lodhi Road from Sri Aurobado Marg – Straight on Lodhi Road towards Mathura Road – T/L Mathura Road T/L Subramaniam Bharti Marg T/R on Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg T/L C-Hexagon T/L Kartavyapath T/R Rafi Marg R/A Rail Bhawan T/L Rafi Marg – T/L Sansad Marg-U/Turn Sansad Marg-T/R Rafi Marg – R/A Rail Bhawan – T/L Rafi Marg -T/L Kartavyapath – T/L Janpath – U/Turn on Janpath near Hotel Le-Meridien and move straight towards Kartavyapath- T/L Kartavyapath – India Gate Canopy Back on C-Hexagon – T/L C-Hexagon (Wrong carriageway) -T/R Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg – Marg T/L Subramaniam Bharti – T/R Mathura Road – – T/R on Lodhi Road – T/L Bhisham Pitamaha Marg T/L JLN Stadium Complex – Finish outside Stadium Complex – Finish outside Stadium Complex.

ELITE ATHLETE MEN & WOMEN (INDIAN INTERNATIONAL)-HALF MARATHON-21.097KM (FROM 06:50 AM) a Start from JLN Stadiurn Complex – T/R Bhisham Pitamaha Marg – T/L Lodhi Road – U/Turn on Lodhi Road from Sri Aurobindo Marg – Straight on Lodhi Road towards Mathura Road – T/L Mathura Road – T/L Subramaniam Bharti Marg – T/R on Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg T/L C-Hexagon T/L Kartavyapath U/turn from Rafi Marg Crossing Return on Kartavyapath towards India Gate India Gate Canopy Back on C-Hexagon T/L C-Hexagon (Wrong carriageway) – T/R Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (Wrong carriageway) – T/L Subramaniam Bharti Marg (Wrong carriageway) – T/R Mathura Road (Wrong carriageway) – T/R on Lodhi Road (Wrong carriageway) – Go straight up to Aurobindo Marg – U/turn and back on Lodhi Road (Wrong carriageway) – T/R Bhisham Pitamaha Marg (Wrong carriageway) – T/L JLN Stadium Complex (Wrong carriageway) – Finish outside Stadium Complex.





