Police Recover Note From Sets 6 Days After Actor’s Death, Here What it Says

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case: The Mumbai Police recover a note from the spot where the actor was found dead on the sets of the show. Here’s what it says.

Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case: Police Recover Note From Sets 6 Days After Actor’s Death, Here’s What it Says

Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case: The Mumbai Police on Friday told a Vasai court that they recovered a note from the sets of Tunisha Sharma’s show where she was found dead on Saturday, December 24. The note didn’t mention much but had Tunisha and Sheezan’s names scribbled on it.

As reported by NDTV, the police recovered the note six days after Tunisha’s death, from the exact spot where she was found hanging. It read, “he is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo (sic).” Both Tunisha and her ex-boyfriend were shooting together that day. While the late actor played the role of Shehzaadi Meriam, Sheezan essayed the titular character on SAB TV’s show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

TUNISHA-SHEEZAN TALKED FOR 15 MINUTES BEFORE HER DEATH

The police also told the court that right before the incident took place, Tunisha and Sheezan had a 15 minutes long conversation in the makeup room that made both of them agitated. The court was also informed about the 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between the two that the police are investigating.

Sheezan is currently under judicial custody following Tunisha’s mother’s complaint in which she accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. In her fresh statements to the media on Friday, Vanita Sharma, the late actor’s mother claimed that Sheezan was influencing her daughter’s behaviour and religious beliefs. She also accused him of consuming drugs on the sets and abusing her daughter physically.

SHEEZAN CONSUMED DRUGS ON THE SETS: TUNISHA’S MOM

“Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha’s behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea (sic),” she said.

Vanita said, “I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I’m alone now (sic).”

She also hinted at the possibility of her daughter being murdered. Tunisha’s mom said, “Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This can also be a murder… Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well (sic).”

The police are investigating the case from all angles – suicide, murder and accidental death. Watch this space for all the latest updates in the case!

