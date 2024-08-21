Police Registers 300 FIRS, Over 40 Arrested After Massive Protest

Home

Internet services have been shut down in Badlapur and shops are ordered to remain closed. DCP, GRP of Railway Police Manoj Patil said that the situation is normal now.

Badlapur: Maharashtra Police has arrested more than 40 people and registered FIR against 300 people following the massive protest over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur, that led to stone-pelting, disruption of train services and lathi-charge on Tuesday.

The arrested people will be presented in court on Wednesday. Maharashtra police have also heightened the security at the railway station as police personnel have been deployed at the railway station to ensure no repetition of Tuesday’s outbreak.

“The situation is normal now. railway movement is also normal.No section has been imposed. Internet services will be suspended for a few days so that rumours do not spread.” Manoj Patil said.

On Tuesday, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors gathered at the Badlapur railway station after the demonstrators blocked the railway track, causing a halt in local trains. As protestors blocked the track 12 mail express trains were diverted and 30 local trains were partially cancelled.

However, the railway service, after 10 hours of halt, resumed late at night after the police dispersed the protestors. Speaking to the media, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, “The track has been cleared and the report will be sent to the railway operations to ensure that the operations can be started.”

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra by a school attended has sparked outrage. On August 17 police arrested ana attendant for allegedly abusing the girls.

Earlier on Tuesday, police also opened tear gas on the enraged residents who began stone pelting at the school where the crime took place. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the alleged sexual assault of two minors at a school in Badlapur district of the state on Tuesday and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Devendra Fadnavis posted, “In the Badlapur unfortunate incident, IG rank officer IPS Arti Singh is appointed immediately to conduct the inquiry. A charge sheet will be immediately filed and this matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Our police department will make complete efforts to get such barbaric, inhumane people punished immediately.”











