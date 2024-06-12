Home

Police Release Sketch Of Terrorist Behind Reasi Bus Attack, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward

Security forces have launched a massive operation to track down the perpetrators, deploying 11 teams on the ground and implementing a comprehensive cordon around the affected areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released a sketch of a terrorist linked to the recent attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, offering a Rs. 20 lakh reward for any information leading to his capture. The attack took place as the bus, carrying pilgrims from various states, was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. Tragically, the bus veered off the road and fell into a gorge following the gunfire, resulting in the loss of nine lives and leaving 41 others injured.

“Reasi police announce a reward of ₹20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni,” news agency PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people to provide information, it added.

Reasi Terror Attack | J&K: Reasi police release sketch and announce a reward of Rs. 20 lakhs for any fruitful information about the terrorist involved in the terror attack on the pilgrim bus in the area of Pouni. The sketch of the a has been prepared on the disclosure and… pic.twitter.com/hTWvpmgphY — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Security forces have launched a massive operation to track down the perpetrators, deploying 11 teams on the ground and implementing a comprehensive cordon around the affected areas. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the efforts, sending a team to assess the situation and gather crucial evidence. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on June 10 had announced an ex gratia amounting to Rs. 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack.

Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given: SSP Reasi – 9205571332ASP Reasi – 9419113159DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499SHO Pouni – 7051003214SHO Ransoo- 7051003213PCR Reasi- 9622856295.











