Police Say Reports About Prohibitory Orders False

Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on clarified that an advisory has only been issued to those who want to disrupt peace in the city by taking out rallies illegally.

Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai?

Mumbai Section 144 Latest News Today: A day after it was reported that Section 144 of CRPC was imposed in Mumbai, Joint Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Saturday clarified that no section 144 of CRPC has been implemented in Mumbai.

“It’s false & creating confusion. An advisory is issued to those who want to disrupt peace in the city by taking out rallies illegally, every 15 days and it has no impact on people’s lives,” VN Patil said.

Mumbai | There’s a rumour that sec 144 of CRPC is implemented in Mumbai. It’s false & creating confusion. An advisory is issued to those who want to disrupt peace in the city by taking out rallies illegally, every 15 days & it has no impact on people’s lives: Jt. CP VN Patil pic.twitter.com/RXIHhJV6bQ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

Patil also urged Mumbaikars to not believe in such false rumours (about the implementation of Section 144 in the city) and spread confusion.

On Friday, it was reported that Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city to ensure peace in the city and avoid disturbance to public order.

Various reports suggested that a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai until January 2, banning gatherings of five or more people.

What exactly is Section 144?

According to the Indian Penal Code, Section 144 bans the congregation of five or more people at one particular area. And anyone found violating the rules will be booked for disobeying a public servant under Section 188.

What is curfew?

When a curfew is imposed, all essential services will be shut down. Banks, ATMs, grocery stores, vegetables and milk shops will be shut down, however, only hospitals are opened during a curfew.

Apart from administration and police personnel, no one is allowed on the streets when a curfew is imposed. After the curfew is implemented, the district administration is exempt from action.



