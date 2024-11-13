Home

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Police use drones for surveillance in Ranchi with voting underway for first phase

Ranchi: Jharkhand police are using drones for surveillance in Ranchi to provide comprehensive security arrangements as voting is underway for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. SP City Raj Kumar Mehta said, “The message to the people of Ranchi is to exercise their franchise. We want people to vote peacefully for the bright future of their children. Drones are being used for security purposes. Senior citizens should be allowed to vote first.”

A voter turnout of 13.04 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, as per the Election Commission of India. Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state’s 81 seats. As per the data shared by the ECI, as of 9 am, Simdega district is leading with 15.09 per cent turnout, followed by Lohardaga and Koderma with 14.97 per cent. The voter turnout for Seraikella-Kharsawan is 14.62 per cent, Ramgarh and Khunti is 14.37 per cent, Gumla is 13.93 per cent, West Singhbum and Latehar is 13.80 per cent, Garhwa is 13.41 per cent, Hazaribagh is 13.20 per cent.

According to the ECI, the state’s capital city Ranchi recorded a turnout of 12.06 per cent, while the district of Palamu recorded 11.84 per cent. The lowest voter turnout of 11.25 per cent is recorded in East Singhbhum district. The polling for Jharkhand’s first phase began at around 7:00 am, with voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots. The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5.00 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition. Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand’s assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In Jaganathpur, BJP’s Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

