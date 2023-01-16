Home

Gurugram: Police Vehicle On Wrong Side Rams Into Car, 6-Month-Old Dies, 4 Injured

According to the police, the accident took place around 11 am near Ghata village.

Gurugram Road Accident: A 6-month-old girl died while 4 others were injured after a police vehicle that was being driven on the wrong side on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road collided with a Maruti swift car on Sunday. According to the police, the accident took place around 11 am near Ghata village.

The emergency response vehicle (ERV) at Gwalpahari police post was on its way to an accident spot after the police team received an emergency call due to traffic jams near Ghata village.

Haryana | Infant killed, several injured after a police vehicle collided with a car in Gurugram The accident happened on Gurugram-Faridabad Road. ERV vehicle of police was coming from the wrong side. Case registered against the ERV driver: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram (15.1) pic.twitter.com/nB6WHvy1G6 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Police said the six-month-old girl, who lost her life in the accident, was identified as Saavi. Others in the car — Rinku (23), his son Priyank, sister Kajal, and mother Babita — suffered grievous injuries. Saavi is Kajal’s daughter.

According to the eyewitness, cops including the ERV driver constable fled the accident spot.



