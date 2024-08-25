‘Political Support Behind Criminals In Assam’, Claims Sarma

Home

‘Political Support Behind Criminals In Assam’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Without naming any political party, he mentioned that the criminal activities in lower Assam have gained momentum.

Guwahati: In what appears to be an indirect attack on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that after the Lok Sabha poll results, a section of people has gained support and they have been involved in criminal activities in the state as he claimed that a rise in crime against women had been noticed after the election results.

Sarma also linked the crimes with political support and said, “If there is no political support, the crimes will go down.”

Talking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said, “We have seen that after the Lok Sabha poll results, an opposition party gained strength in other parts of the country and this has increased criminal activities in Assam. There have been 22 incidents in recent days and recently we have seen crimes in Dhing, Tezpur, and Gossaigaon localities. The police and administration have been handling the situation with stringent measures.”

Notably, Congress candidate and former minister Rakibul Hussain defeated three-time Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal in the parliamentary elections by a huge margin of more than 10 lakh votes.

The Chief Minister also alleged that in social media platforms, the criminals have been getting support from the political forces.

“The crime will definitely come down if the culprits cease to get support from political parties,” he argued.

Sarma also claimed that the rape incident in Dhing locality in Nagaon district is a threat to Assamese indigenous people.

He stated, “The incident in Dhing is not only a rape but it was carried to threaten the Assamese indigenous people so that they leave that area. Once the locality was a centre of Assamese culture and now hardly 10,000 Assamese people live in Dhing. If we leave the urban areas in Dhing, no Assamese people now live in the villages despite the fact that all villages have Assamese names indicating that the indigenous population has lost ground there.”

The Chief Minister also argued that crime incidents have been happening in the state where rapid changes in demography were noticed.

“We have seen that when an incident occurs in the Barpeta district, it always happens in a village where demographic changes have begun. The Assamese people must become aware of this fact and they should be united against the evil forces.”

