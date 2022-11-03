Polling in 2 Phases, Results on Dec 8

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission on Thursday announced the date and schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. The top poll panel said that the elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes battle between Gujarat’s ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting will be done on December 08, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections are to be held on November 12, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.Also Read – Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Check Constituency-Wise Polling Dates Here

The schedule of Gujarat elections has been announced nearly after a fortnight after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 14. Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

Out of the 182 seats, there are 142 general, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. For the past 27 years, BJP has been in power in the state. While the AAP has released the names of 100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress are yet to release names of their candidates yet.

In 2017 results of Gujarat Assembly election, BJP won 99 seats while Congress party secured 77 seats in total. While Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) secured just 2 seats and NCP had only one. The seat tally of Independent candidates was three.

FULL SCHEDULE OF GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 05

Last date of nominations for Gujarat polls: November 14

Scrutiny date for nominations: November 15

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 17

Date of Gujarat phase 1 polling: December 01 (Thursday)

Date of vote counting: December 08

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 10

Last date of nominations for Gujarat polls: November 17

Scrutiny date for nominations: November 18

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 21

Date of Gujarat phase 1 polling: December 05 (Monday)

Date of vote counting: December 08

Election process to be completed by: December 10