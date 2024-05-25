NationalPolitics

Polling In 58 Constituencies To Begin At 7 AM

  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Polling In 58 Constituencies To Begin At 7 AM

lok sabha election phase six
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Polling In 58 Constituencies To Begin At 7 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Six states and two union territories are set for voting today. as many as 58 constituencies, including all seven seats of Delhi, will go on polls today at around 7 am. As many as 899 candidates are competing the sixth phase. As per Elections Commission of India over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 third gender.




  • May 25, 2024 6:47 AM IST


    Preparations, mock polls underway at a polling booth in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate









