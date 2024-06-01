NationalPolitics

Polling To Begin At 7 AM; PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to begin at around 7 am in 57 seats across eight states and Union Territories. The states where voting is being held are – Punjab (all 13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (all 4 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (six seats) and the lone seat of Chandigarh Union Territory.

Check all the latest updates regarding the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on India.com.




Source link

