Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Live Updates: Polling To Begin At 7 AM; PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray
Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to begin at around 7 am in 57 seats across eight states and Union Territories. The states where voting is being held are – Punjab (all 13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (all 4 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (six seats) and the lone seat of Chandigarh Union Territory.
