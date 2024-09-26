Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA) Combines the Wisdom of Ayurvedic Principles with Evidence-based Methods to Deliver Personalized and Safe Health Solutions, Says Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty

Originating over 3000 years ago, Ayurveda made inroads into the West sometime in the seventies. However, it is only now that it is being recognised as a validated alternative medical system and not just a discipline that endorses a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, the pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda

“Interestingly, the holistic meaning of this ancient healing system is derived from the Sanskrit words Ayu (life) and Veda (knowledge of science),” says Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, the pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda.

Discussing the reasons that drew him to Ayurveda, he says, “I was trained in modern medicine and went on to work as a heart surgeon but Ayurveda drew my attention due to its broader perspective about preventing illness, healing the sick, and preserving life. It addresses the root cause of diseases by identifying an imbalance in the patients doshas (Vata, Pitta and Kapha). I strongly believe that with proper advocacy, Poly Scientific Ayurveda can gain the international recognition it deserves as a well-calibrated system of preventive healthcare.”

Dr Polisetty believes strategic Ayurveda diplomacy can cement Indias position globally as a holistic wellness destination. He adds, “There is a growing need across the world for personalized, holistic and preventive healthcare with people increasingly seeking natural remedies and treatments. This is the right time to showcase Ayurveda on a global stage and also present the evidence-based research that validates its efficacy. Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA) for instance combines the wisdom of Ayurvedic principles with evidence-based methods to deliver personalized and safe health solutions.”

To elucidate his point, he mentions his latest invention Docture-Poly, ™ a compact device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biometric data to assess ‘Doshas and then recommends personalized lifestyle changes.

Dr. Polisetty praises the governments initiatives to expand Ayurvedas reach and says, “The Ministry of Ayush has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international institutes to undertake collaborative research. Ayush Academic Chairs are being set up abroad and Ayush Information Cells have been reportedly established in over 35 foreign countries. The government has also invested in the World Health Organisations Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat.”

Highlighting the importance of integrating traditional therapies with modern techniques, Dr Polisetty also clarifies that Ayurveda is not a counterpoint to Allopathy. “Poly Scientific Ayurveda can however complement modern medicine effectively with lifestyle modifications, natural therapies and personalised healing regimens to deliver comprehensive healthcare,” he says and concludes, “While presenting Ayurveda to the world as a cultural soft power, it is also essential to ensure stringent checks on fraudulent claims by manufacturers. To protect Ayurvedas credibility, the problem of spurious Ayurvedic products as well as unethical practices must be addressed effectively.”