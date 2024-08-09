POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE Ushers in a New Era Where Beauty Meets Science

(Key Highlights)

POND’S is continuously evolving and keeping pace with the changing beauty landscape; actively addressing customers skincare needs.

This innovative and scientific approach has enabled development of a wide range of products with new ingredient combinations that elevate beauty standards.

Celebrity Kiara Advani returns as the face of POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE (PSI), to strengthen the connection with consumers.

Global leader and pioneer in the beauty industry, POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE unveiled its latest innovations in skincare at an event held in Mumbai, to celebrate a new era of groundbreaking science and expertise. With a legacy spanning more than 175 years, the advanced skincare line-up includes exciting, innovative products and hybrid formulations to suit the ever-evolving skincare needs of today’s consumers.

L to R: Scherezade Shroff, Jopa Malantic – Global Brand Vice President of POND’S, Kiara Advani, Pratik Ved – Vice President & Head of Skin Care at HUL, Dermatologist Dr. Jushya Bhatia

Celebrity brand ambassador Kiara Advani graced the occasion with dermatologist Dr. Jushya Bhatia, along with renowned names from the beauty community. Spokespeople Jopa Malantic, Global Brand Vice President of POND’S and Pratik Ved, Vice President & Head of Skin Care at Hindustan Unilever Limited, were also present at the event. Immersive installations and attractive displays highlighted the new transformative solutions for radiant, healthy skin. The experience also conveyed a visual narrative of myriad environmental stressors and daily skin aggressors that consumers grapple with, underscoring the need for skincare miracles through efficacious products.

The event showcased the Bright Beauty range alongside a line-up of products for specific needs such as the Hydra Miracle for hydration, Sun Miracle for sun-protection, and Youthful Miracle for young-looking skin. Attendees also received a first-hand experience of A.I. Skin Expert, the brand’s proprietary technology to analyze users’ skin and provide guided recommendations to address their dermatological concerns.

A luminous symphony of science and skincare, the event featured a panel discussion hosted by celebrated beauty and lifestyle personality Scherezade Shroff. Experts delved into the cutting-edge research behind the patented versatile skincare ingredient, the Gluta-Niacinamide Complex, a powerful blend of two potent antioxidants: Glutathione Precursor and Niacinamide. They also introduced few exciting, patented ingredients soon to be launched in the Indian portfolio. The experts emphasized the benefits of these new additions, and the specialized technology designed to offer holistic solutions for achieving an even-toned and pigmentation-free, radiant skin.

The spokespeople elaborated on the restaging of the iconic brand and its futuristic outlook. Jopa Malantic, Global Brand Vice President of POND’S, added, “This evening marks a pivotal moment for POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE as we continue to innovate and elevate our skincare line globally and in India. Our journey has been one of constant evolution to adapt to the ever-changing consumer needs and desires. As a brand of firsts, our researchers have dedicatedly been working towards harnessing the power of science to tap into the skin’s natural abilities to repair and restore. We help women achieve miracles by empowering them to live life to the fullest. Our products are tailored to suit the challenges of modern life – from late nights and stressful meetings to sunny getaways and big city hustle.”

Commenting on the launch, Pratik Ved, Vice President & Head of Skin Care at Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “As consumer needs and the beauty landscape in India continue to evolve, PONDS is also evolving itself to serve them better. Known for our superior products that deliver proven results, we are proud to be the go-to beauty brand for Indian consumers. Our breakthrough formulations are backed by years of research and have been clinically tested to deliver remarkable results within days, helping skin repair and restore its natural radiance. We are excited to usher in the new era of POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE and bring the future of hybrid skincare to India.”

Celebrity Brand Ambassador Kiara Advani at the launch event for POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE

Brand Ambassador Kiara Advani, said, “With a demanding lifestyle, taking care of your skin is essential. And skincare is a deeply personal practice that I enjoy. I am thrilled to be back as the face of POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE, especially as the brand ushers in this new era. I am truly delighted to be a part of this new chapter and excited to represent a brand that provides the exceptional care that my skin truly deserves.”

The event was a resounding success, experts Dr. Shivangi Rana, Dr. Anupriya Goel continued to consult skincare enthusiasts, helping them make personalized product choices. The entire line-up of superior products is now available at leading retail stores and online platforms nationwide, making it possible to achieve luminous, glowing skin that shines from within.

About POND’S SKIN INSTITUTE

PONDS, the skincare brand trusted by generations of women for beautiful skin since 1846, offers an exceptional variety of skincare products that help women look their beautiful best. First made famous for its Cold Cream Cleanser more than 100 years ago, the PONDS portfolio of classic beauty products also include towelettes and facial moisturizers such as PONDS Wet Cleansing Towelettes, PONDS Dry Skin Cream and PONDS Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream, among others. A global Unilever brand and trusted beauty brand for more than 175 years, PONDS products are available at drug, mass merchandisers, club and supermarkets nationwide.

About Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India’s largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.