Pongal 2023: Schools In Tamil Nadu To Remain Shut For 4 Days From January 15

Also known as Thai Pongal, the festival will be celebrated on January 15 to January 18, 2023. Pongal is widely celebrated among the people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Pongal 2023: For Pongal 2023 celebrations, the schools in Tamil Nadu will remain shut for four days from January 15-18, 2023. The state government has issued an order to this effect. Public holidays have also been declared in the state for the Pongal festival. Also known as Thai Pongal, the festival will be celebrated on January 15 to January 18, 2023. Pongal is widely celebrated among the people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
On the occasion of Pongal, people decorate their houses, make sweet delicacies at home, and enjoy the mega festival with their loved ones.
Why is Pongal Celebrated?
The word Pongal is derived from ‘Pongu’ which means to boil over. The festival marks the beginning of the Tamil auspicious month also known as Thai month. However, this festival is celebrated to thank Mother Nature, Sun, and the animals who contribute to the harvest season.
On this occasion, people decorate their houses with rice-powder-based rangoli, also called Kolam and they visit temples and offer prayers along with their friends and families.
Interestingly, the four days of the Pongal are named differently — the first day of Pongal is Bhohi Pongal, the second day is named Surya Pongal, the third day is called Maatu Pongal, and the last and fourth day of Pongal is named a Kaanum Pongal.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:09 PM IST
