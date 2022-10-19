Ponniyin Selvan 1 Beats Brahmastra, Becomes 3rd Biggest Indian Film of 2022 – Check Detailed Collection Report

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a multi-starrer period drama that stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are in other key roles. PS 1 is having a dream run at the box office as the big-budget film has crossed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 456.25 crore, after dominating the box office for 2 consecutive weeks. The film was released in theatres across the globe in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are in other key roles. There is great news about the Mani Ratnam directorial, the film has surpassed Brahmastra and Vikram earnings.Also Read – Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rs 450 Crore Club is Cakewalk For Mani Ratnam Directorial – Check Massive Collection Report

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 107.35 cr

Week 3

Day 1 – ₹ 6.76 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 12.80 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 15.68 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 5.07 cr

Total – ₹ 456.25 cr

The trade sources report that the movie has crossed had a worldwide gross of Rs 455 crore, including a remarkable Rs 161 crore from just foreign markets. Brahmastra, starring Ayan Mukerji, has made Rs 431 crore globally, while Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has made Rs 443 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a film adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel of the same name. The story revolves around the rise of Chola Empire. The film has won millions of hearts as the audience has applauded the storyline and performances of the star cast.