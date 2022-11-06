Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Ponniyin Selvan 2 The Second Part of Mani Ratnams Magnum Opus Gets a Release Date Heres What We Know

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan:1 shattered a number of box office records, becoming the top Tamil movie of the year. The second instalment of the film gets a release date – Deets inside!

Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date
Ponniyin Selvan 2: The Second Part of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Gets a Release Date? Here’s What We Know

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Release Date: Ponniyin Selvan, a 1955 book by Kalki Krishnamurthy, served as the inspiration for Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece. Mani Ratnam is the author of the sweeping historical drama. According to the most recent information, a release date has been set for the franchise’s second and last film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. If all goes according to plan, the Mani Ratnam-directed film will premiere on April 28, 2023. Considering the amount of anticipation surrounding the original film, the sequel will definitely be a far larger success.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date

Ponniyin Selvan 2 makers lock the release date?

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released after several delays due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj are among the ensemble cast members of the movie. The film Ponniyin Selvan 1, billed as the great director Mani Ratnam’s grandiose fantasy project, was released on September 30, 2022. Excellent reviews and record-breaking box office collection greeted the premiere of Ponniyin Selvan.

Are you excited about the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s film?




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:05 AM IST





