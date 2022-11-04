More than 200 million doses of the Indian made Covaxin in its bulk form and 50 million doses in vials will expire in early 2023, said a report. It added that the company had stopped production earlier this year.

Poor Demand, Over 200 Million Covaxin Shots May Expire: Report

New Delhi: Even as we’ve seen multiple reports of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin being equally and sometimes even more effective than its peers against Covid-19 and several of its variants, a fresh report has suggested that millions of doses of the vaccine are set to expire early next year.

More than 200 million doses of the Indian made Covaxin in its bulk form and 50 million doses in vials will expire in early 2023, ET quoted a person in the know. The same person said the company had stopped production earlier this year.

Covaxin and Covishield are the two main vaccines against Covid-19 in India. Most of the people in the country have been fully vaccinated. The fall in demand can be attributed to the overall lackluster amongst the general public to booster doses as fresh infections remain low. The ET cited government data which said 98 per cent of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 92 per cent have been full vaccinated.

An earlier report has also said the government has stopped procurement of new Covid-19 vaccines as stocks were lying unused with the states. Apart from that, the ET report said, India’s first mRNA vaccine, that got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) never saw the light of the day.



