POPxo Suncare Range launched exclusively by MyGlamm

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

POPxo has launched 6 products in its one-of-a-kind revolutionary range of sun care products to protect consumers from sun damage. Protecting skin from UVA and UVB rays is a year-round thing (even indoors) and the sooner one starts adding sunscreen in the routine, the more likely one maintains collagen levels with ageing.

The collection features products not only for the face, but also for the body and hair products that make reapplication of sunscreen a lot easier. The dermatologically tested range has a product for every skin type and skin need to provide ultimate protection from the sun and blue light from devices.

The innovative products in the POPxo Suncare range are effective, non-sticky and do not leave a white cast. They have been formulated with high quality ingredients like titanium, Venuceane, Kakadu Plum, Zinc Oxide, providing broad-spectrum protection with at least SPF 30 PA+++. The entire range is available under the price range of Rs. 499 making it affordable for young women.

“Sunscreen is one skincare product which one should never skip! Our launch campaign ‘Ek Do Teen, Apply POPxo Sunscreen’ is the exciting start of a movement to inspire and educate the young generation about the importance of sun care even from a young age. The idea is to make daily application of the sunscreen a fun habit, adopted by millions of users. We also want to impress upon our users the importance of wearing sunscreen everyday – even when they are staying at home as blue-light from our devices is as harmful to our skin as sun exposure.” says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo.

The newly launched range includes innovative products like POPxo Selfie-Ready Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 priced at INR 499, POPxo H2O Booster Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 priced at INR 349, POPxo Glow Goals Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 30 priced at INR 349, POPxo Sun Soother After Sun Lotion priced at INR 349, POPxo Sun Glaze Ultra-light Body Oil SPF 30 priced at INR 499 and POPxo Beach Bum Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 priced at INR 349 respectively. All the products are Cruelty-free, Alcohol-free and Paraben-free.