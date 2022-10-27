Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalPortals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath Shrine Closes for Winters
National

Portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath Shrine Closes for Winters

admin
By admin
0
31



Dehradun: Portals of the Gangotri shrine, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand have been closed for the winter on the occasion of Bhai Dooj as the Char Dham yatra is in its last stage. Meanwhile, the portals of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19, bringing the yatra to its culmination for the season.Also Read – Doors Of Kedarnath and Badrinath To Remain Closed On October 25, Here’s WHY

So far 6,24,371 pilgrims have visited the Gangotri shrine as per the data released at 8.30 am on Tuesday, said Uttarkashi district disaster management authority officer Devendra Patwal. Also Read – Private Helicopter Crashes 2 km From Kedarnath, 7 Including 2 Pilots Dead

During the closure of the Gangotri shrine for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, during her winter stay. Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants. Also Read – Uttarakhand On High Alert After Letter Threatens To Blow Up Badrinath, Kedarnath Shrines And Railway Stations

After the closure of Yamunotri portals, the idol of the Yamunotri goddess will leave for Kharsali village for its winter abode. At Kedarnath, the palanquin of the deity will leave for Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, its winter abode, and stay there for six months.

Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee president Ajendar Ajay said that the portal of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19 at 3.35 pm this year and the Utsav Murti of Lord Badrinath will be shifted to Narsimha Temple at Joshimath in Chamoli district where the devotees can offer prayer for six months.





Source link

Previous articleSrikanth Overcomes Lakshya, Sameer Verma Upsets Ginting
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677