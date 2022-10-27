Portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath Shrine Closes for Winters

Dehradun: Portals of the Gangotri shrine, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand have been closed for the winter on the occasion of Bhai Dooj as the Char Dham yatra is in its last stage. Meanwhile, the portals of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19, bringing the yatra to its culmination for the season.Also Read – Doors Of Kedarnath and Badrinath To Remain Closed On October 25, Here’s WHY

So far 6,24,371 pilgrims have visited the Gangotri shrine as per the data released at 8.30 am on Tuesday, said Uttarkashi district disaster management authority officer Devendra Patwal. Also Read – Private Helicopter Crashes 2 km From Kedarnath, 7 Including 2 Pilots Dead

During the closure of the Gangotri shrine for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, during her winter stay. Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants. Also Read – Uttarakhand On High Alert After Letter Threatens To Blow Up Badrinath, Kedarnath Shrines And Railway Stations

After the closure of Yamunotri portals, the idol of the Yamunotri goddess will leave for Kharsali village for its winter abode. At Kedarnath, the palanquin of the deity will leave for Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, its winter abode, and stay there for six months.

Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee president Ajendar Ajay said that the portal of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19 at 3.35 pm this year and the Utsav Murti of Lord Badrinath will be shifted to Narsimha Temple at Joshimath in Chamoli district where the devotees can offer prayer for six months.