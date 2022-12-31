National

Portion of Building Under Construction Collapses in Mohali’s Kharar; Rescue Operation On

A portion of a building undergoing construction in Mohali’s Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening. The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali’s Kharar.

Several labourers feared trapped after under-construction building’s roofing falls in Punjab’s Mohali.

Chandigarh: A portion of a building undergoing construction in Mohali’s Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening. The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali’s Kharar. Efforts are being made to ascertain if anyone got trapped under the debris, police was quoted as saying to the news agency PTI. The police reached the spot soon after the incident.

The administration has initiated the rescue operation. As per news agency ANI, the work of getting the roofing on the building was going on while the incident took place.

“We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved,” Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone. When asked if workers or anyone else could be trapped under the debris of the commercial building, he said, “Rescuers are at the job. Till now, two people have been rescued from the building accident site.

This is a developing story. Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With Inputs From Agencies)




Published Date: December 31, 2022 8:38 PM IST



Updated Date: December 31, 2022 9:10 PM IST





