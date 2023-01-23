Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History in Womens Derby Match Between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon

Home

Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History in Women’s Derby Match Between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon

Even though the initiative is for a good cause, many fans think it to be bizarre and unnecessary.

Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: For a long time, football has seen only two disciplinary cards in yellow and red cards. In hockey there is an extra green card. But did anyone think of a white card to mark good deeds? Yes you’ve read it right and now for the first time in the history of the football game, a white card has been used during a women’s derby match in Portugal and the new rule is taking over the social media by storm.

On Saturday in a women’s cup match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, a player from the bench reportedly fell ill and medical teams from both the competing clubs rushed to the aid. The referee of the match brought out a white card and showed it to both the dugouts as a mark of ‘Fair-Play’ for the fabulous gesture.

As per JOE, the white card is shown for fair-play gestures to clubs in order to ‘improve ethical value in sport’.

Even though the initiative is for a good cause, many fans think it to be bizarre and quite unnecessary.

In recent years we have seen many new rules been introduced like the VAR, 5 substitutions in a match and longer-stoppage time.



