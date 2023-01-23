National

Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History in Womens Derby Match Between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon

Even though the initiative is for a good cause, many fans think it to be bizarre and unnecessary.

White card, white card in football, what is white card ? white card benfica vs sporting lisbon, white card rule
Portugal Introduces White Card For First Time in Football History. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: For a long time, football has seen only two disciplinary cards in yellow and red cards. In hockey there is an extra green card. But did anyone think of a white card to mark good deeds? Yes you’ve read it right and now for the first time in the history of the football game, a white card has been used during a women’s derby match in Portugal and the new rule is taking over the social media by storm.

On Saturday in a women’s cup match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, a player from the bench reportedly fell ill and medical teams from both the competing clubs rushed to the aid. The referee of the match brought out a white card and showed it to both the dugouts as a mark of ‘Fair-Play’ for the fabulous gesture.

As per JOE, the white card is shown for fair-play gestures to clubs in order to ‘improve ethical value in sport’.

Even though the initiative is for a good cause, many fans think it to be bizarre and quite unnecessary.

In recent years we have seen many new rules been introduced like the VAR, 5 substitutions in a match and longer-stoppage time.




