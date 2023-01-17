Home

Posing As UAE Royal Family Staff, Man Dupes Hotel Leela Palace Of Rs 24L; Steals Silverware, Mother of Pearl Too

Delhi: In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a man identified as Md Sharif, ran off from Leela Palace hotel without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh. According to reports, Sharif stayed at the Leela Palace hotel from August 1 to November 20, last year and stole silverware and a mother of pearl tray from the hotel room.

Leela Hotel’s management, in their complaint, stated that the man, identified as Md Sharif, said he lived in UAE and worked with the Office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

A report in the indianexpress.com quoted police as saying that he produced a fake business card, UAE resident card and other documents which are now being checked.

According to police, he would talk to the staff and tell them about his “work and life in the UAE”. To gain their trust, Sharif spoke about the royal family to look “influential”.

The complainant said the accused stayed at room number 427 at the hotel for months. “One of our in-house guests… has run off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with valuables and also without settling his outstanding bills… and has cheated The Leela Palace New Delhi of amount worth INR 23,46,413/- The guest checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of United Arab Emirates,” reads the FIR in the case according to the Indian Express.

The report stated that the total bill of the room and other amenities added up to Rs 35 lakh. Police said Sharif paid almost Rs 11.5 lakh to stay at the hotel for a longer period but later left without paying a majority of the amount.

The accused allegedly fled the hotel on November 20 around 1 pm. “This seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by 22nd November 2022, the hotel will get dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted. This clearly signifies that Mr Sharif had malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive hotel authorities…” said the complainant.

After the incident came to light officials of Delhi police said that he is untraceable.



