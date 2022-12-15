HomeNationalPost-Injury Hard Work Paying Dividends, Says Kuldeep Yadav After Putting India In...
Post-Injury Hard Work Paying Dividends, Says Kuldeep Yadav After Putting India In Command

Returning to the India side after almost a year and half, Kuldeep Yadav scored 40 runs and took 4/33 in his 10 overs on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep Yadav took 4/33 in the first innings against Bangladesh on Day 2. (Image: Screengrab)

Chattogram: Kuldeep Yadav produced a brilliant all-round performance on his red-ball cricket return to put India on top of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday. In reply to India’s 404 all out in the first innings, Bangladesh are reeling at 133/8 at Stumps on Day 2.

Coming back to the side after almost a year and half, the left-arm chinaman first scored a valuable 40 runs and forged a 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin to help India cross 400-run mark.

While bowling, Kuldeep took four wickets 33 runs in his 10 overs to seize control of the match and has a good chance to pick a fifer on the third day. The Uttar Pradesh-born lad said it’s work behind the scenes paid dividends on Thursday.

“After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker – that’s helping me a lot. I am not compromising with the spin,” said Kuldeep, who celebrated his 28th birthday a day before.

He admitted being nervous when he came on to bowl but the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in his first over eased all the pressure. “I was a bit nervous, I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back.

“After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles – over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it,” he added.

With three days left in the match, India have a great chance of winning the game and bring some joy for the fans following the ODI series loss earlier in the month.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 5:18 PM IST





