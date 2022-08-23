POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 to Pave Way for Building India’s Self-Reliance in Energy

In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi’s clarion call for becoming AatmaNirbhar in energy sector, POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 – India’s leading Energy Business Platforms will be organised during12th-14th October 2022 at New Delhi –hosting the environment for energy ecosystem stakeholders to unpack the industry’s priorities including its strategic roadmaps, visionary reforms, low cost capital investments & breakthrough technologies for building India’s long-term self-reliance in energy.

Part of the world’s largest series of energy sector events spread across North America, Europe, Australia, Africa & South East Asia the combined events would bringing together over 200 exhibitors & 8000 qualified professionals from the entire value chain of the global power generation, transmission & distribution under one roof.

While the world is today at a decisive cross-road in its journey to tackle the climate crisis, reaching net zero by 2050 and limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 C, India under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi has time and again shown its commitment to environmental stewardship, climate action and focus on renewables to decarbonise the way the country operates.

As a part of the national statement delivered at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow in November 2021, the Prime Minister announced the landmark commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070. A part of five-point action plan that included meeting 50 per cent of India’s electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030, installing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45%, and reducing a billion tonnes of CO2.

As a large developing economy with over 1.3 billion people, India’s climate adaptation and mitigation targets are not just transformational for India but for the entire planet. The country’s pioneering new model of economic development that avoids the carbon-intensive approaches, provides a blueprint for other developing economies.

With India’s energy demands set to grow by more than that of any other country in the coming decades, the enormous challenge of transforming India’s energy systems is also a huge opportunity for its economy. Whilst pathways to transform the economy from one dominated by fossil fuels into one powered predominantly by renewable energy are extremely challenging, transition to clean energy would propel India as a global leader in renewables, battery storage & green hydrogen. It would also secure access to affordable energy supplies, build self-reliance, create millions of new jobs and boost economic growth.

Themed “Building a Modern Power System“, POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 will bring an unprecedented authority, with insights shared by the world’s most forward-thinking policy makers, regulators, industry titans, thought leaders & experts in facilitating India’s Clean Energy Transition.

The concurrent strategic summits & knowledge hubs will be action-oriented covering host of topics fromIndia’s Green Hydrogen Ecosystem, Generation Outlook, Gas based Power, Flexible & Autonomous Generation, Decarbonisation strategies, Emission control initiatives, Digitalisation and Future Energy mix to building Next-Gen, Digital-Age Utilities of the Future through Smart Metering, Smart Grids, Battery Storage, Micro Grids, EV Charging Infrastructure, Cybersecurity & Electricity Markets etc.

Speaking about the co-located events, Mr. Abhishek Bhatnagar, Member Advisory Committee – POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week, said,“The co-located events are timely and important for the country in building Indias self-reliance in energy, and a roadmap for its clean energy future. They would also facilitate the building of an digital age, secure and sustainable power system that would propel India as a global leader in renewables, hydrogen & EVs.”

POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India 2022thus promise to be a progressive step towards building a cleaner, greener & sustainable power system that will facilitate India’s mission of becoming AatmaNirbhar in energy.

The combined events would showcase the unparalleled opportunities offered by India’s evolving energy mix, accelerated transition to climate neutral energy sources, its exponential growth in demand for affordable access to modern energy services & a net-zero emission future.

