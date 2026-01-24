PPFAS Mutual Fund launches Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund
Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund, a new fund offer (NFO) by PPFAS Mutual Fund, opened on 19 January 2026 and will close on 30 January 2026; the scheme will reopen on 6 February 2026. This scheme will be the seventh offering by the fund house since its inception. The scheme seeks to provide cost efficient, broad large-cap exposure with an implementation approach designed to manage trading and impact costs, while keeping portfolio positioning close to the scheme’s benchmark over time, using the efficient instruments and maintaining a small active share. The minimum investment shall be Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. There won’t be any entry or exit load. Both Direct and Regular Plans will offer Growth and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Options. Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund said, “Many investors seek large-cap exposure that is transparent, low-cost, and consistent. This fund has been launched to meet that need by focusing on smart execution and cost efficiency, the benefits of which will be passed to the end investor.” Mr. Rajeev Thakkar, Mr. Raunak Onkar, Mr. Raj Mehta, Mr. Rukun Tarachandani, Mr. Tejas Soman and Ms. Aishwarya Dhar will manage the scheme. Rukun Tarachandani, EVP and Fund Manager, PPFAS Mutual Fund, explained, “The scheme may deploy the below strategies to get exposure in a cost-efficient manner: · Single‑stock futures at a discount: When a stock’s near‑month futures trade below the cash (spot) price, we may use such futures aiming to obtain exposure more efficiently (subject to limits and regulations). · Index futures at a discount: Similarly, if index futures trade below index levels, we may use such futures to obtain exposure efficiently. · Merger‑related arbitrage: When a Company in an Index is merging with another firm, the scheme may buy the stock which is at a discount to the announced merger ratio up to permissible limits. · Smarter rebalancing: When the Nifty 100 constituents’ change, we may rebalance gradually rather than on the exact index date to seek better execution. · Small opportunistic active share: Around corporate actions (demergers/special situations), we may phase entries/exits to manage liquidity and impact costs. The aim is to keep overall active share low (<10%).” For SID and other schemes related information, log on to https://amc.ppfas.com/pplcf/
