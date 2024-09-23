Home

News

Prachi Dhabal Deb Elevates Healthy Baking with Her Latest Masterpiece: The Millet Cookie House

Prachi’s latest masterpiece is the translation of her ideals of artistry integrated with nutrition. The millet cookie house measures 7 feet in length, 5 feet 1 inch in height, and weighs 75 kgs.

Prachi Dhabal Deb Elevates Healthy Baking with Her Latest Masterpiece: The Millet Cookie House

Renowned for her innovative approach to baking, world record holder Prachi Dhabal Deb has introduced her latest creation a stunning millet cookie house. Known for her healthy creations, Prachi’s latest masterpiece is the translation of her ideals of artistry integrated with nutrition. The millet cookie house measures 7 feet in length, 5 feet 1 inch in height, and weighs 75 kgs. This is indeed her talent and dedication to turning traditional baking into modern art using a specially developed millet biscuit recipe.

The Millet Cookie House represents a perfect balance between artistic design and nutritional benefits. Made with millet, a nutrient-dense superfood, the cookie house is flavored with classic gingerbread spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, offering a delicious yet wholesome treat. The unique qualities of millet, including its rich fiber, magnesium, protein, and antioxidants, make it an ideal ingredient for health-conscious consumers. Additionally, its gluten-free nature caters to those with dietary sensitivities, further highlighting Prachi’s focus on making baking accessible and healthy for all.

Based in Pune, Prachi Dhabal Deb is a master of exceptional skills in the royal icing art and won three world record titles with the world book of records, London. Her achievement was recognized further at Oxford University and UK Parliament, thus confirming her status as a leader in international cake arts. Her attention to detail and innovative techniques have been central to her rise in the culinary world. With the introduction of her millet cookie house, she has demonstrated her ability to blend creativity with wellness, marking a new chapter in her evolving artistry. “This millet cookie house was a labor of love. I wanted to create something that not only looked beautiful but also promoted healthier eating habits, millets are a natural superfood and incorporating them into my creations allows me to offer indulgence with a healthy twist.” says Prachi.

Prachi’s transformation from royal icing masterpieces into millet-based products demonstrates the versatility of her as an artist and her powerful commitment to pushing the boundaries of cake decoration. Her millet cookie house is not just a visual feast but rather passion for healthy baking and innovation in this increasingly health-conscious world. She continues to inspire the culinary community with her creative approach towards making treats that cater to modern dietary preferences by showing the versatility of millets in baking.

Looking ahead, Prachi Dhabal Deb still remains keen on the expansion of healthy baking. She is keen to innovate new ways to blend traditional indulgence with modern health-conscious trends and will continue to seek to reinforce her authoritative position as the cake artistry leader in future projects. Continuing to use nutritious ingredients such as millets, Prachi will significantly contribute to the food world with creations representing today’s tastes and values of the health-conscious consumer.











