Prachi Dhabal Deb sets new culinary trend with innovative millet cookie house creation

Prachi's innovative approach reflects her dedication to promoting healthier dietary choices through her edible art, turning traditional baking into a modern, nutritious spectacle.

World record holder and celebrated cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb recently revealed a magnificent millet cookie house measuring 7 feet in length, 5 feet 1 inch high, and weighing 75 kg. Another testament to how Prachi continues to melt art with nutrition. Made of a specially designed millet biscuit dough, the cookie house is not only a pleasing sight to the eye but also adheres strictly to healthy trends. Prachi’s innovative approach reflects her dedication to promoting healthier dietary choices through her edible art, turning traditional baking into a modern, nutritious spectacle.

Millet cookie house is prepared using a special biscuit recipe. The crafted millets, a superfood that is rich in nutrients and dietetic value, ensures that these gluten-free grains are packed with fiber, magnesium, protein, and antioxidants. This can be considered a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers. The art and delicate balance of flavors done in this creation highlights the artistic vision that Prachi has, the nutty taste of the millet perfectly matches with the spices of traditional gingerbread in its cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. The cookies are firm but tender, holding their shape for all the delightful texture they offer, showing Prachi’s attention to detail and craftsmanship.

Master of Royal Icing and Beyond Prachi first gained international recognition for her mastery of royal icing art, earning her three prestigious world record titles from the world book of records, London. She was also honored at Oxford University and at the UK Parliament, marking her place as an international cake artist. Known for precision and innovative techniques, Prachi continues to evolve and blend artistic flair with modern trends of culinary art. With the millet cookie house, she demonstrates her ability to adapt traditional baking methods to contemporary health standards, showcasing a shift from her earlier focus on royal icing edible structures to more nutritionally conscious creations.

Expanding the Horizon of Healthy Baking Looking to the future, Prachi Dhabal Deb remains keen on pushing her portfolio of healthy innovations in baking. Her upcoming projects are to thicken her position as a pioneer in the field, while continuing to explore where indulgence intersects with wellness. Prachi’s unique blend of artistry, health-consciousness, and creativity ensures that she will remain a prominent figure in the culinary world, setting new trends and offering wholesome yet delightful creations that resonate with today’s values.











