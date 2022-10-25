Practical Exam Schedule RELEASED For Winter-Bound Schools. Deets Here

CBSE Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exams and internal assessment dates for classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools. As per the circular, project and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 in winter bound schools will begin on November 15 and conclude on December 14. The board has clearly stated that these exam dates are not for regular-session schools.Also Read – CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Practical Exams To Be Held In Nov-Dec. Full Details Here

CBSE Exams 2023: What Does The Official Notice Say?

"As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022, to December 14, 2022", read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE Releases Guidelines For Conducting Exams

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams, projects and internal assessments in these schools.

The CBSE affiliated schools have been directed to prepare a final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name has not been given in the online LOC to the board is allowed to sit for the practical exam.

The Board has also asked winter bound schools to upload marks for all the practical exams, projects and internal assessments simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations.

“The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board,” the official circular read.

