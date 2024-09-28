Pradeep Aggarwal, a renowned name in the Indian Real Estate, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., has been recognized as the Pride of India.

Pradeep Aggarwal Honoured with the Prestigious “Pride of India” Title

He has also received the Iconic Leader of Indian Realty Award.

These recognitions are the testament of Mr. Aggarwals visionary leadership, which has played a transformative role in reshaping Indias housing and real estate landscape.

Under Mr. Aggarwal’s stewardship, Signature Global has evolved into one of India’s leading real estate firms, consistently driving innovation and sustainability. His mission has always extended beyond constructing homes-he has aspired to build a future that is more inclusive and environmentally conscious. This commitment has made homeownership a reality for thousands of families, particularly in North India, where Signature Global created new benchmarks in the affordable and mid housing segment.

On receiving the awards, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am truly humbled to be honoured with these recognitions, which reflect the collective effort of the entire Signature Global family. These recognitions are not just mine-they belong to every member of our team, who has worked tirelessly to turn our shared vision into reality. We will continue to strive towards creating homes that offer not only comfort but also a sustainable way of living.”

Mr. Aggarwal was bestowed with The Pride of India at the Construction Week India Awards held at Mumbai, where his enduring commitment to excellence and contribution for the Indian Real estate earned him this Award. This recognition further solidifies his status as a leader who has consistently championed the cause of responsible real estate development, with Gurgaon emerging as a focal point of his company’s success.

The Iconic Leader of Indian Realty Award, presented at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards under the theme “The Northern Stars: Turning Dreams into Reality!”, acknowledges Mr. Aggarwal’s pivotal role in revolutionizing the Indian real estate sector. Signature Global’s focus on raising the bar in quality, affordability, and sustainability has redefined what it means to build homes in India today.