Pramerica Life Insurance Launches Pramerica Life RockSolid Future with Guaranteed Returns¹

Provides guaranteed benefits1 offering financial security with no ambiguity

Flexible payout options between Lumpsum or Income benefits, catering to individual financial preferences.

Diverse plan options include Income Builder, Family Income Builder, Fortune Builder, and Dream Builder tailored to specific protection and savings needs

Pramerica Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in India, has announced the introduction of its latest offering, Pramerica Life RockSolid Future (UIN:140N089V01). The newly launched plan is an Individual Non-Participating Non-Linked Savings Life Insurance Plan, that gives the option to receive guaranteed regular income or lumpsum on maturity along with tax benefits2.

On the occasion of the launch, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, said, “We all aspire for a better tomorrow, not just for ourselves but for our loved ones too. However, realizing a better life or lifestyle in the future, necessitates a proactive financial planning today. As a step in that direction, I am excited to unveil the Pramerica Life RockSolid Future, a forward-looking savings life insurance plan with many customer centric flexible features. The product offering not only provides protection during life’s uncertainties but also assists individuals in attaining their financial life goals.”

The product offers four distinct propositions to choose from:

Income Builder Option

Ideal for retirement planning or creating a secondary income source. Provides regular income upon completion of policy term and a Lumpsum amount along with the last income installment.

Family Income Builder Option

This option provides enhanced protection over Income Builder Option. Offers an immediate lumpsum death benefit and waives future premiums in case of unfortunate demise of the life assured. The family receives income benefit from the next month, along with a Lump sum amount with the last Income Installment.

Fortune Builder Option

Provides the entire policy proceeds as a lumpsum at the end of the term and enables policyholders to pursue the life theyve always dreamed of.

Dream Builder Option

This option provides enhanced protection over Fortune Builder Option. In case of unfortunate demise of the life assured, it offers an immediate lumpsum death benefit and waives-off future premiums. At the time of maturity ensures that the promised maturity amount is paid to the beneficiaries.

The uniqueness of this plan lies in the bouquet of features it offers like guaranteed benefits1, Choice of four plan options as per need, option to receive benefits as Lumpsum or as Income, enhanced protection through the family Income Builder Option & Dream Builder Option, and Tax benefits2 as per prevailing income tax laws.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). Pramerica Life Insurance Limited represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers.

Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in.

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat’ market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudentials iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years.

For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

1if Policy remains in force and all premiums are paid in full

2Tax Benefits may be available as per the applicable laws as amended from time to time

For more details on risk factors, terms & conditions, please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale