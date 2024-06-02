Prashant Kishors First Reaction After Exit Polls Predictions

Home

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Prashant Kishor’s First Reaction After Exit Polls Predictions

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Date: In response to the release of the Exit Poll Result 2024, forecasting a significant victory for the BJP-led NDA, Indian political strategist Prashant Kishor has finally reacted. Sharing a post on X(formerly Twitter, the political analyst wrote, “Next time when there is talk of elections and politics, do not waste your valuable time on useless talks and analysis of idle fake journalists, loudmouth politicians and self-proclaimed experts of social media. ”

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Today’s Chanakya gave a much higher tally for the BJP and its alliance than the 2019 polls. It predicted 335 seats to the BJP and 400 to the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It gave 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats.

अगली बार चुनाव और राजनीति की बात हो तो अपना क़ीमती वक़्त ख़ाली बैठे फ़र्ज़ी पत्रकार, बड़बोले नेताओं और Social Media के स्वयंभू विशेषज्ञों की फ़िज़ूल की बातों और विश्लेषण पर बर्बाद मत करिए।🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 1, 2024

The BJP had given the slogan of ‘400 paar’ for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

If the exit polls hold true, Modi will equal the record of the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in leading his party to victory at the polls for a third straight term.

The Times Now-ETG Research’s exit poll gave 358 and 152 seats to the NDA and the INDIA bloc respectively.

Many pollsters said the NDA may surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats. The BJP had won 303 seats in the election. The Congress had bagged 53 seats and its allies 38.

The ‘INDIA’ bloc was formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA in all likelihood will open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana, while Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain a BJP bastion, according to most pollsters.

News 18 predicted that the BJP on its own will get 306-315 seats while its alliance will bag 355-370 seats. It gave 125-140 seats to the opposition alliance.

India Today-Axis My India has forecast 322-340 seats for the BJP, 60-76 seats for the Congress and 71-90 seats for Congress allies.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance. The India TV-CNX gave them 371-401 and 109-139 seats respectively, while the corresponding tally predicted by News Nation was 342-378 and 153-169.

