Prateik Babbar Remembers Mother Smita Patil: ‘There is Nothing I Regret…’ – EXCLUSIVE



Prateik Babbar EXCLUSIVE: Four More Shots Please season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and it allows a glimpse into the lives of the four flawed women who make decisions for themselves. The Emmy-nominated show that stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, saw actor Prateik Babbar in all three seasons. The actor spoke exclusively to India.com about his mother and how things would’ve been different if she’d been around. Prateik highlighted how greatly his actor mother Smita Patil would have influenced him.

Prateik said, “You know I think her influence if she would be alive would be massive on me. All my choices, personally and professionally. Everything would have been different if she was there. Everything. I can’t even put a finger on it I think if you just ask me generally, everything would’ve been different. My upbringing, my childhood, my adolescence, my choices I make as a teenager, as a kid, as a young adult, in my early 20s, and now. As an actor, and as a son, everything would be different.”

He added, “But hey there is nothing I regret or feel like this was how it was supposed to be and I hold no regrets. In fact, it is quite fascinating for me to imagine my mother being with me in all these situations throughout my childhood and even now. And what she could’ve told me and what advice she would have given me. Although, I do talk to her and she does give me advice so…”

Prateik, who got a little emotional while talking about his late mother said, “I will never stop flying to make her feel proud and that is my whole soul’s purpose to do justice to her legacy.”

The third season of Four More Shots Please was triple the drama, fun, glamour, and sass. The Amazon Prime series saw new joiners like actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh.



