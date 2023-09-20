PRCI’s 17th Global Communication Conclave: “Building Trust Digitally” in New Delhi – 21st and 22nd Sep

The 17th Global Communication Conclave, being organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in collaboration with the Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD), will take place on September 21st and 22nd, 2023. The first day of the event will be held at the Civil Services Officers Institute, while the second day will take place at the auditorium of PHD House on August Kranti Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister and Shri K.C. Tyagi, Ex M.P./Special Advisor and Chief Spokesperson, Janta Dal United will be the guest of honor at the inaugural ceremony. Dr. Vijay Pothukuchi, a known professional and Chairman at number of companies in India and abroad; will deliver the opening address. Diplomats from various countries, including the embassies of Austria, Egypt, Israel, Switzerland, and the Philippines are expected to participate.

On day one, during the Chanakya Award Ceremony professionals will be honored the notable being Dr. Sambit Patra, Chairman of ITDC; Shri Jual Oram, MP, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence; and Prof. Dr. K Venugopal, Former VC, Bangalore University.

Under the theme “Building Trust in the Digital Age”, the conclave will focus on the challenges of trust in our digital-centric era, including data breaches, privacy concerns, and more. The event will feature sessions and discussions on topics like the Ethical Implications of Digital Transformation, Reinventing Culture in a Digital Age, and Maintaining the Human Element in Public Relations. Additionally, the conclave will honor achievers with PRCIs signature “Chanakya” awards, induct individuals into the “PR Hall of Fame”, and present the prestigious PRCI Excellence for Corporate Collaterals.

The 17th Global Communication Conclave will bring together industry leaders, communication experts, media veterans, PR specialists, event management professionals, and academic professionals to share insights, strategies, and best practices for succeeding in the digital age (list below).

Shri M.B. Jayaram, PRCI Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “We have invited top-notch speakers and experts from around the world to participate in the 17th Global Communication Conclave. Over 250 corporate communication experts and high-end professionals will be attending this mega event. Our esteemed speakers will share their thoughts on building trust and transparency in the digital age, as well as discuss social media marketing and effective communication strategies.”

Mr. S. S. Rao, Chairman of the Public Relations Society Delhi, emphasized the events significance, saying, “The 17th Global Communication Conclave will facilitate insightful discussions engaging experts from around the world.”

Galaxy of prominent experts from PR/Communication and veteran professionals will be speaking to share knowledge and current trends in the Communication arena. Faculties include, namely:

Dr. Pavan Duggal, Chairman, International Commission on Cyber Security Law

Ms. Anubhuti Yadav, Head of the Department of New Media and Course Director of Advertising and Public Relations, IIMC Delhi

Ms Richa Jain Kalra, CEO, Achchi Khabar, News Anchor, Ex-NDTV

Mr Bhaskar Majumdar, Head Marketing Communication CSR, and Digital- at EGI India and South Asia

Dr Anubha Walia, Chairperson, Indian Society for Training and Development, Delhi Chapter

Dr. Lata Suresh, Head, Knowledge Resource Center, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs

Mr Samanyou Garg, Founder & CEO, Writesonic

Dr Samir Kapur, Director, Adfactors PR

Mr Rajeev Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur; Mr. Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE

Ms Akanksha Jain, Head of PR and Communication, BharatPe

Mr Sanjeev Handa, Head (CC), Maruti Suzuki

Ms Riddhi Sharma, CEO, Thought in a Dot, Digital Content Strategist

Mr Pritesh Chothani, Co-Founder & CEO, HiVoco Education & Learning

Ms Feba Varghese, Chief Growth Officer, Skribe

Ms Sweta Mohanty, Chairperson, Millennial Board, Adfactors PR

Ms Indu Sharma, Senior GM (Corp Comm) Schneider Electric

Ms Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder, Wizikey

Ms Jyotsana Dash Nanda, AVP, (Corp Comm) DS Group

Sister B K Vidhatri (Brahmakumaris)

Ms Priti Setia, Vice President, Frontier Technology Practice, Ad factors PR

Mr Kanti Dey, Vice President, PR & Corporate Communications, MobiKwik

Mr Yatin Naik, Business Head for Innovation and New Business, HT Media Ltd

Mr Srijan Pal Singh, Chairman of Kalam Centre & Founder of Homi Lab

Mr Vivek Atray, Ex-IAS and TEDx speaker

Mr Jitender Bhargava, Former ED, Air India

Mr Sudeep Purkayastha, Executive Vice President/Head (Corporate and Brand Communications) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Ms Taru Bahl, Communication Consultant

Mr B N Kumar, Independent Journalist

Mr Rajesh Malhotra, IIS, Former Principal Director General, PIB

Ms Anita Nayyar, COO Media & Communication at Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Mr Vijay Lokapally, Former Deputy Editor, The Hindu – Sportstar

Ms. Sweta Goswami, Assistant Editor, Money Control

Mr Rajan Sehgal Co-Founder, Teleporters Travel Solution LLP & Plan Your Holiday

Mr Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Group of Hotels

Ms Natascha Shah, Editor, TLF Magazine

Mr. Abinash Manghani, CEO, ITC Welcom Heritage Hotels

Ms. C Lekha, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, INDIGO Airlines

About PRCI

Founded in 2004, the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is the premier body for PR professionals, led by Chairman Emeritus, Mr. M.B. Jayaram. With 58 chapters across the country, PRCI has successfully established global platforms such as the World Communicators Council (WCC) with chapters in the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (2 chapters), and Nepal. Plans are also underway to establish chapters in Bhutan, the USA, and Singapore. The dedicated youth wing of PRCI, the Young Communicators Club (YCC), has actively engaged mass communication students across India.

