Pregnancy Help 4 U (PH4U), a nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic serving North Texas, announces its 2026, an evening dedicated to protecting life and strengthening families. The event will take place on, at thewith keynote speaker,. Community members, churches, and businesses are encouraged to attend and partner in expanding access to life-affirming care for women and families facing unplanned pregnancies./PRNewswire/ —As abortion vulnerability and pregnancy pressure continue to rise across North Texas, Pregnancy Help 4 U provides a proven, compassionate alternative. In, PH4U served, including, and saw, resulting in“Every life matters, and every story deserves hope,” said, Executive Director of Pregnancy Help 4 U. “This evening is an opportunity to stand boldly for life and make a lasting difference in our community.”The evening will feature, actor, producer, and nationally recognized advocate for faith and family, as the keynote speaker. Cameron is best known for his role asonand for starring in the faith-based filmsand, which highlight the power of commitment, redemption, and the value of every life.Theis Pregnancy Help 4 U’s signature fundraising event. Proceeds directly fund free, life-affirming services, including:These services ensure that women and men are not left feeling pressured, isolated, or unsupported during pregnancy decisions.Pregnancy Help 4 U is a faith-based nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic serving North Texas. PH4U provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, accurate information on all options, and life-affirming education in a safe, supportive environment—empowering women and men to make informed decisions and choose life with confidence and hope. Learn more at. SOURCE Pregnancy Help 4 U