National

Pregnant Woman, Husband Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Kerala

admin
48Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Pregnant Woman, Husband Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Kerala’s Kannur

After a preliminary investigation, police said the car caught fire due to a short circuit and forensic officials are also present inspecting the vehicle.

Pregnant Woman, Husband Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Kerala's Kannur
Pregnant Woman, Husband Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Kerala’s Kannur

Kannur: In tragic news coming from Kerala, a pregnant woman and her husband were burnt alive yesterday as their car caught fire while they were going to a district hospital after she complained of labour pain, in Kannur. According to the police, there were five occupants in the car and people sitting at the rear escaped after alert bystanders helped them escape. Eyewitnesses said the couple could not get out after their seat belts got entangled.

Police identified the deceased as Kuttiyatoor natives Reesha, 26, and her husband Prajith, 32, who was driving the Maruti Spresso car.

“We tried our best to save them but the vehicle turned into a fireball and we also feared the fuel tank burst due to the flames,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the car caught fire due to a short circuit and forensic officials are also present inspecting the vehicle.

Kannur city police Kannur Commissioner Ajit Kumar while speaking to the media said, “The car will be properly examined with the help of experts. Let us investigate a little more and then we will be able to get a clear picture. Other people in the car are not injured. They are in the hospital and are getting checked.”




Published Date: February 3, 2023 9:17 AM IST



Updated Date: February 3, 2023 9:22 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories