Pregnant Woman, Husband Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Kerala’s Kannur

Kannur: In tragic news coming from Kerala, a pregnant woman and her husband were burnt alive yesterday as their car caught fire while they were going to a district hospital after she complained of labour pain, in Kannur. According to the police, there were five occupants in the car and people sitting at the rear escaped after alert bystanders helped them escape. Eyewitnesses said the couple could not get out after their seat belts got entangled.

Kerala | A pregnant woman and her husband were burnt alive yesterday as their car caught fire while they were going to a district hospital after she complained of labour pain, in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/NVzcaPRYee — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Police identified the deceased as Kuttiyatoor natives Reesha, 26, and her husband Prajith, 32, who was driving the Maruti Spresso car.

“We tried our best to save them but the vehicle turned into a fireball and we also feared the fuel tank burst due to the flames,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the car caught fire due to a short circuit and forensic officials are also present inspecting the vehicle.

Kannur city police Kannur Commissioner Ajit Kumar while speaking to the media said, “The car will be properly examined with the help of experts. Let us investigate a little more and then we will be able to get a clear picture. Other people in the car are not injured. They are in the hospital and are getting checked.”



