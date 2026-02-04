The Times Of Bengal

PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 274.1 (229.2) million. Faun Pharma’s external sales increased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (4.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 281.2 (233.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

26-Jan

25-Jan

Change

The Nordics

27.3

25.9

5 %

Central Europe

90.1

69.4

30 %

East Europe

29.4

34.2

-14 %

South & West Europe

46.6

44.1

6 %

The Baltics

10.5

10.4

1 %

North America

41.3

21.3

94 %

South America

4.0

0.9

344 %

Asia-Pacific

23.0

21.5

7 %

Africa

1.9

1.5

27 %

Zinzino

274.1

229.2

20 %

Faun Pharma

7.1

4.7

51 %

Zinzino Group

281.2

233.9

20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

