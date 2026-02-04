GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year. The revenue in January for Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 274.1 (229.2) million. Faun Pharma’s external sales increased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (4.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 281.2 (233.9) million compared with the previous year. Revenues were distributed as follows:
Countries in regions: -The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden -Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland -East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania -South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands -The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania -North America: Canada, USA, Mexico -South America: Peru, Colombia -Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea -Africa: South Africa For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
|
Regions, mSEK
|
26-Jan
|
25-Jan
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
27.3
|
25.9
|
5 %
|
Central Europe
|
90.1
|
69.4
|
30 %
|
East Europe
|
29.4
|
34.2
|
-14 %
|
South & West Europe
|
46.6
|
44.1
|
6 %
|
The Baltics
|
10.5
|
10.4
|
1 %
|
North America
|
41.3
|
21.3
|
94 %
|
South America
|
4.0
|
0.9
|
344 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
23.0
|
21.5
|
7 %
|
Africa
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
27 %
|
Zinzino
|
274.1
|
229.2
|
20 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.1
|
4.7
|
51 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
281.2
|
233.9
|
20 %
