Premier League Club Wolves Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With Young Star Academy

New Delhi: Young Star Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with Wolves, one of the biggest football clubs in England, to promote football in India. Delhi-based YSA and Wolves share a vision which is the development of football. With the help of Wolves, we at Young Star Academy intend to revolutionize grassroots football. The aim is to bridge the technical expertise gap between India and Europe and through this maximize sports participation among children irrespective of gender or economic background.

We plan to achieve our goal by having coaches from Wolves come to India to conduct training camps for children and coach education programs. Russell Jones, General Manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC who was here in India at the momentous occasion commented

He said, “We are really pleased to sign this partnership with young star academy. We’ve been very impressed with their work across multiple sports and are looking forward to working together to develop top coaches and young footballers. The project will start in Delhi but we have ambitions plans to expand the programme to multiple cities across India.”

“It gives us immense pleasure to welcome Wolves to India! This pioneering association with Wolves will enable us to develop our coaching prowess and host a holistic learning and training environment for aspirants of the beautiful game,” commented Raghav Chhabra, Technical Director at Young Star Academy.

This opens up a plethora of opportunities for coaches and young stars in India to be exposed to the state-of-the-art training facilities at the Molineux, the home ground of Wolves; wherein some of the most skilled footballing minds from either side will come together and chalk out the finest blueprints to hone and nurture talent right from grassroots to the top.



