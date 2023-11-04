Premium Transmission Unleashes New Products in Power Transmission – Srijan 3.0

Premium, a leading name in the power transmission industry, is set to launch two groundbreaking products: PTXL Fluid Coupling and XE Geared Motor under the Xccelrator brand.

Mr. Neeraj Bisaria – MD and President Premium Transmission at the launch of new product Srijan

Established in 1961, Premium has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of industries. This launch reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

“We believe these products will redefine industry standards, offering our customers solutions that go beyond their expectations,” commented Mr. Neeraj Bisaria, MD & President of Premium Transmission.

“Innovation is at the heart of our journey. With Srijan 3.0, we not only aim to meet industry needs but to anticipate and exceed them. Its about crafting solutions that redefine whats possible, setting new benchmarks in the power transmission industry,” he added.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Premium Transmission

Premium Transmission, with a legacy spanning over six decades, has carved a niche in the global power transmission market. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our extensive product range, which includes worm gearboxes, helical gearboxes, planetary gearboxes, geared motors, and fluid couplings. With a global presence across continents, we serve a diverse range of industries, from automotive to energy.

Under our subsidiary, Premium Motion, were broadening our horizons. With a strategic focus on research and development, Premium Motion specializes in advanced solutions like slew drives and solar panel cleaning robots. Our vision is to lead the charge in creating innovative solutions that redefine industry standards.

Premium Care: Your Trusted Aftermarket Support

At Premium, we believe in providing holistic solutions. This is where Premium Care comes into play. Premium Care ensures that our clients receive comprehensive after-sales support, assistance, and service. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and a deep understanding of their needs set us apart.

Our Customers! Our Responsibility!

Our customers are at the heart of our innovations. Every product we launch and every service we provide is driven by our customers evolving needs. Srijan 3.0 is a testament to our dedication to enriching their lives.

Join us on this journey towards The Future of Innovation and experience our unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and our ever-valuable customers.