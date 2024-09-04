Home

President Delegates Powers To Delhi LG To Constitute Any Authority Or Statutory Body

President Murmu on Monday sanctioned the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India, which will serve from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2027.

President delegates LG power to constitute any authority or statutory body, appoint members to boards.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has delegated powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to constitute and appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body under any law enacted by the Parliament that is applicable to the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday states, “In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body.”

23rd Law Commission of India

This move is likely to trigger a fresh showdown between the Lieutenant Governor and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the union territory. As per the news agency ANI report, President Murmu on Monday sanctioned the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India, which will serve from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2027.

As per the notification issued on Monday, the commission will comprise a full-time Chairperson, four members, and additional ex-officio and part-time members. The commission’s role will be to review and recommend legal reforms aimed at improving the Indian legal system. As per the ANI report, the notification stated that the sanction of the President is accorded to the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India for three years from 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2027 consisting of (i) a full-time Chairperson;(ii) four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary); (iii) Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex officio Member; (iv) Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and (v) not more than five part-time Members.

