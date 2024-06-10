President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Reasi Terrorist Attack

Reasi Terrorist Attack: President Murmu Offers Condolences
President Droupadi Murmu tweets, “I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
