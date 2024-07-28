NationalPolitics

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Maharashtra, Telangana And Other States; Check Names

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed governors for several states and Union Territories across the country. Check the names of new governors.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new Governors for several states and Union territories across the country, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Manipur. According to an official statement issued by the President’s office, C.P. Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. Similarly, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The President has appointed K. Kailashnathan as Lt. Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.
Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

President Murmu has appointed Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde as the new Governor of Rajasthan.

Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand.

The President has appointed Ramen Deka as Governor of Chhattisgarh and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as Governor of Assam and given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official release said.

Earlier, the President accepted Banwarilal Purohit’s resignation as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.







