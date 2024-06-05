President Murmu Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha On Cabinet’s Advice; Next Government Formation Likely On June 8

Home

President Murmu Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha On Cabinet’s Advice; Next Government Formation Likely On June 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet held a meeting earlier in the day and advised Lok Sabha Election Result: President Droupadi Murmu to to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

PM Modi tendered his resignation to President Murmu on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday dissolved the the 17th Lok Sabha on the advice of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The Modi Cabinet held a meeting earlier in the day and later advised President Murmu to to dissolve the current Lok Sabha with immediate effect, the statement said.

“The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution,” a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

The term of the current Lok Sabha was to end on June 16.

Earlier today, Modi tendered his resignation to President Murmu, who accepted it and asked the incumbent PM to continue till the new government assumes office.

Next government formation on June 7

Despite depleted numbers compared to 2014 and 2019, Prime Minister Modi has staked claim to form the next government following a meeting of the ruling NDA alliance on Wednesday evening. Modi is likely to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a historic third successive term, a feat only previously achieved by Late PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The Lok Sabha elections results on Tuesday threw a curveball with the BJP falling well short of the majority mark, bagging 240 seats, and unlike 2019, must now rely on its NDA allies to form the government.

However, with support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the halfway mark.

The NDA has won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc has 232 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. A minimum of 272 seats are required to form a government at the Centre.

